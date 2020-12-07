Advertisement

All McDuffie County schools close amid COVID-19 spike

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to increases in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, a significant number of students and staff in quarantine, an excessive number of students absent, and a concerning number of pupils sent home ill today, the McDuffie County School System has made the decision to close all of its schools until Jan. 5.

All face-to-face pupils will transition to at-home learning until the end of the semester (Dec. 16) during this temporary closure.

INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS

Face-to-face students received directions to continue their learning during this time of temporary school closure. Chromebooks and hotspots were reissued to face-to-face learners last month. These devices can be used to access assignments, which will be posted in Google Classroom. Questions about assignments may be directed to your child’s teacher via email.

Learn from Home students, who will continue to receive their instruction and assignments through Google Classroom, are not impacted by this change. Internet access points remain available at the locations listed on the system website.

MEALS

Grab-and-go meals are available from any McDuffie County school using the schedule below on these dates: Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 8-10, and Monday throughg – Wednesday, December 14-16, 2020. Delivery will continue as scheduled on Friday, December 11, for those families who previously requested services. Meal services for this semester will conclude December 16.

