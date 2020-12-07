Advertisement

Aiken County could change mix of at-home, in-person learning

Aiken County schools
Aiken County schools(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education will meet Tuesday to talk about criteria for changing instructional models for students.

Officials voted Nov. 17 to establish a three-tier system to decide which mixture of in-person and at-home learning will be used for students after the holidays.

The district was holding in-person learning five days a week at the beginning of November. That changed before thanksgiving when officials say they saw a surge in quarantine numbers.

