Adam Wainwright wins MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, celebrates with Adam Wainwright after Wainwright...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, celebrates with Adam Wainwright after Wainwright pitched nine complete innings against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has won the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball for community involvement and philanthropy.

Wainwright’s Big League Impact foundation and recording artist Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation teamed for a Home Plate Project with Texas pitcher Kyle Gibson, and donated about $5.8 million donated to 94 charities.

The effort provided more than 4 million meals to prevent childhood hunger during the coronavirus pandemic and nearly 8 million meals in all.

Gamecocks hire Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer