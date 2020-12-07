A house fire, a body, and two arrests: One to be charged in Aiken County murder case

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation into the death of a 54-year-old man has been connected to a house fire in Aiken County, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a fire on Columbia Highway North on Sunday morning. Fire officials called investigators after determining the fire was “suspicious in nature.”

No victims were found near or inside the home.

Just over six hours later, deputies were called after the body of James C. Johnson, who was identified by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, was found in a field near Cummings Road. Johnson had been shot in the back of the head. Deputies were able to connect Johnson’s body to the house fire after realizing his car was missing.

That car, a white Kia Forte, was found being driven by 29-year-old Dominique Johnson. Johnson also had a passenger in the car -- 24-year-old Robert Day.

Johnson was pulled over in a traffic stop, and both men were placed into custody for questioning. However, Johnson was booked on an outstanding arrest warrant for grand larceny and is also expected to be charged with murder. Day, meanwhile, is expected to be charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The investigation into this case continues.

