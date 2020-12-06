Advertisement

Thomson-McDuffie Middle School to close due to COVID

School closure
School closure(MGN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 6, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson-McDuffie Middle School announced via Facebook they will close this week due to a positive case among teachers and several teachers in quarantine.

The post says, “while the physical building will be closed, learning and teaching will still continue from home.”

Students are still recquired to attend their teacher’s daily Google Meets.

The school says they will reopen next week on Dec. 14.

