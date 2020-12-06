Thomson-McDuffie Middle School to close due to COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson-McDuffie Middle School announced via Facebook they will close this week due to a positive case among teachers and several teachers in quarantine.

The post says, “while the physical building will be closed, learning and teaching will still continue from home.”

Students are still recquired to attend their teacher’s daily Google Meets.

The school says they will reopen next week on Dec. 14.

