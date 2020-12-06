Orangeburg County schools moving 100% online through winter break

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County School District says they will move to a fully virtual learning model through winter break.

According to a Facebook post, the school district says COVID-19 has spread though schools, leading to the decision to move to online learning.

OCSD will transition to a 100% virtual learning model through Winter Break. Over the last several weeks, COVID-19... Posted by Orangeburg County School District on Saturday, December 5, 2020

On Thursday, the district says four student athletes tested positive, causing them to suspend all athletic games and practices until further notice.

Since March, OCSD says 276 students and 275 employees have been quarantined because of the virus. Some were due to positive results, others were because they were identified as “close contacts.” The district says at this point, all close contacts of positive cases have been notified and have begun their mandatory quarantine periods.

The district says learning on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 will be asynchronous, to allow teachers time to transition to online. Synchronous online learning will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Three days worth of meals will be distributed to students on Dec. 7. Five days worth of student meals will be delivered to students on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Meal distribution will continue following Winter Break in early January.

