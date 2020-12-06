Nature’s Way temporarily closing Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says Nature’s Way at US 221 near I-20 will close temporarily starting Monday.

It’s part of the ongoing Exit 183 Appling-Harlem Road interchange rebuild.

GDOT says the road will be closed for up to 14 days.

Starting Mon., Dec. 7 at 7 a.m., contractors will install a detour using Lonergan Hulme Road and US 221. It will be in use until Dec. 21. They say this will allow the northern realignment of Nature’s Way to compliment the I-20 interchange improvements.

Traffic will be allowed for businesses in this short highway section.

