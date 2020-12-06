Advertisement

Nature’s Way temporarily closing Monday

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says Nature’s Way at US 221 near I-20 will close temporarily starting Monday.

It’s part of the ongoing Exit 183 Appling-Harlem Road interchange rebuild.

GDOT says the road will be closed for up to 14 days.

Starting Mon., Dec. 7 at 7 a.m., contractors will install a detour using Lonergan Hulme Road and US 221. It will be in use until Dec. 21. They say this will allow the northern realignment of Nature’s Way to compliment the I-20 interchange improvements.

Traffic will be allowed for businesses in this short highway section.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubose is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a crime.
RCSO makes arrest in North Leg Road homicide
Dispatch confirms deputies on are the scene of a reported shooting with one victim.
One dead in shooting at Wrightsboro Rd, North Leg Rd
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that Gov. Brian Kemp has agreed to his...
Gov. Kemp agrees to Sec. Raffensperger’s request for GBI aid
Garcia was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
18-year-old arrested in Grovetown armed robbery
A suspect is on the run after a shooting in North Augusta.
Deputies investigating possible shooting in North Augusta

Latest News

School closure
Thomson-McDuffie Middle School to close due to COVID
Orangeburg County schools moving 100% online through winter break
Dubose is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a crime.
RCSO makes arrest in North Leg Road homicide
The Grovetown Exhibition Center was home to an unusual sort of Christmas lights on Saturday....
Grovetown car enthusiasts donate hundreds of gifts to Toys for Tots