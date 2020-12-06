Grovetown car enthusiasts donate hundreds of gifts to Toys for Tots

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Exhibition Center was home to an unusual kind of Christmas lights on Saturday. Cars were decked out in their best and brightest, and it was all for a good cause.

“The reason why I organized this show is the truck community and auto world-- they get a bad rap and I want to do something that’s for the kids,” said event organizer Merk Stopher.

People lined up outside, hands full with donations for Toys for Tots.

One attendee, Jordan Esteras, even came all the way from Orlando for the car show and toy drive.

“I got action figures, I got puzzles... I got footballs, I got baseballs, basketballs, soccer balls, I got everything,” said Esteras.

The registration fee to participate in the car show also went to Christmas gifts for kids.

“Toys for Tots wanted us to not donate money because that’s what everybody was doing this year with it being COVID, nobody was really doing toy drives. So we’re going to take that money and go to Walmart and blow it as much as we can,” said Stopher.

The kids who attended the show were also the judges of which car owners walked home with trophies.

“Kids don’t see a price tag. They don’t see if you put $15,000, they don’t see if you put $130,000. They see what they like. And if a kid sees a vehicle they like, and you can win that kid over with your ride, that says something,” he said.

Attendees hope the toys will go a long way for families struggling to make due in a pandemic.

“I’ve always stuck to the mindset that we’re never meant to be a vessel to store all of our blessings but to make sure those blessings continue to flow on to others, and that’s what we’re here doing,” said Stanley Nazario, another participant.

