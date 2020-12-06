Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Cool and soggy night ahead with a front moving through overnight into Monday morning.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning were in the mid to low 30s with the usual cold spots dropping back into the upper 20s. Some areas experienced some patchy dense fog as well.

This afternoon should be a beautiful with mostly sunny to party cloudy skies, calmer winds, and highs near 60 once again. Clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon as another front approaches Sunday night into Monday. This front is expected to squeeze out a few showers tonight heading into Monday.

Rain that lingers into Monday will clear out by Tuesday. Highs on Monday will remain near 60. All models keep us dry past Monday this week. Lows will be in the 30s most mornings this week as well. Highs will vary a little, but in general should be within 5 degrees of 60 most afternoons. There is also a slight warming trend in store as we finish off this upcoming work week. Keep it here for updates.

Lows will be on the chilly side heading into this upcoming week.
Lows will be on the chilly side heading into this upcoming week.(WRDW)

