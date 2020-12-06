Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning were in the mid to low 30s with the usual cold spots dropping back into the upper 20s. Some areas experienced some patchy dense fog as well. This afternoon we saw some sunny conditions with temperatures reaching 63° here in Augusta before the clouds moved into the region. As we continue through the night we’ll notice more clouds as well as the chance for some showers as another front is expected to move through tonight into Monday.

Early morning showers possible with most locations drying out by 8 AM, an additional round of showers are possible Monday evening. (WRDW)

Most of the shower activity will be focused early Monday morning with mostly to partly cloudy conditions for lunchtime and the rest of the afternoon. A second round of rain will be possible as we head into Monday evening although these showers are more likely in eastern portions of the CSRA. Highs on Monday will remain below average in the upper 58s to low 60s.

Moring temps cool to the 30s and 20s behind the cold front. (WRDW)

After the front moves though we look to have several days of sunny skies but overnight temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30′s until the end of the week when warmer weather will return. Highs for the first half of the week will remain in the mid 50s to low 60s before warming to the upper 60s and potentially near 70° by Friday with partly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.