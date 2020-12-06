18-year-old arrested in Grovetown armed robbery

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Department of Public Safety reports they’ve arrested 18-year-old Christopher Garcia in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at La Guadalajara on Harmlem-Grovetown Road.

Garcia allegedly went into the business on Dec. 1 with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

These photos of the suspected robber and his vehicle were released by the Grovetown Department of Public Safety. (WRDW)

Officials say Garcia was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety says Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety helped them apprehend Garcia.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.