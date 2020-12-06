18-year-old arrested in Grovetown armed robbery
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Department of Public Safety reports they’ve arrested 18-year-old Christopher Garcia in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at La Guadalajara on Harmlem-Grovetown Road.
Garcia allegedly went into the business on Dec. 1 with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
Officials say Garcia was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening.
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety says Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety helped them apprehend Garcia.
