GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Savannah

An officer-involved shooting in Savannah is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of...
An officer-involved shooting in Savannah is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Savannah Police Department.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An officer-involved shooting in Savannah is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Savannah Police Department.

According to the GBI, Savannah Police officers responded to a homeless camp located in an area near Fulton Road and Navajo Road in Savannah around 8:30 a.m. Saturday following a request from the land owners that homeless persons be removed from private property.

When officers approached the last known area of a homeless person located in a tent, the man exited the tent in an aggressive manner holding a razor knife and another sharp object. The man did not follow officer’s order to drop his weapons.

Two officers were able to get to a safe location. One officer was not and was backed into an area, eventually discharging his firearm at the man charging toward him with the weapon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim is from California.

The GBI will continue to investigate.

