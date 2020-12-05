Advertisement

Evaluate the risk of COVID-19 during holiday events in the CSRA

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday season is in full swing, and even though the rain dampened many activities tonight, this upcoming weekend is packed with holiday fun.

“So we’re really excited, a lot of changes this year with the COVID-19 of course...,” Richard Fender said.

Fender is the parade chairman for Columbia County’s 56th Annual Christmas parade. He knows this year’s crowd will probably look a little different from years past.

“Maybe 90 percent of normal. The weather’s good, the weather is a big factor in that...,” he said. “People are ready to get out and do something. And these are all outdoor events, so it’s very safe...”

To keep everyone safe, the staff encourages you to wear a mask and social distance. And that’s what many other holiday events are encouraging too.

But some might be riskier than others.

According to a Holiday Risk Chart by the Texas Medical Association, on a scale of 1 to 10:

  • Events like outdoor parades are about a 6 scale.
  • Riding through the lights of the south is about a 5 scale.
  • And going to your average city Christmas tree lighting is a 4 scale.

These all fall under a moderate risk scale.

The CDC says there are several factors that contribute to your risk level when attending events and gatherings. One of those is the level of community spread. The ideal positivity rate is lower than 5 percent, but the most recent data shows all of our counties are well beyond that.

For our three big counties: Richmond Cunty sits 13.5 rate. Columbia County sits at 12.4 rate. And in Aiken, it’s a heavy rate of 21.4.

So the CDC encourages you to enjoy holiday events but in the safest way possible.

“...We’re looking forward to having a great day,” Fender said.

For a list of more holiday events this season in the CSRA, click here.

