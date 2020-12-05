Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Chilly night ahead with a front moving through Sunday evening into Monday morning.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a soggy and breezy night things were dry by daybreak this morning as the system that brought us rain continues moving off to the northeast. Low temperatures early this morning were in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s around the CSRA. There will be a light breeze for your Saturday behind the front with sustained winds between 8-12 MPH early this morning and then decreasing to 5-9 MPH in the afternoon. Highs today won’t be too far from normal and should reach the low 60s under mostly sunny skies for this afternoon.

Skies will be clear and winds will calm overnight into early Sunday. Lows Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to low 30s. Sunday should be a beautiful day with mostly sunny to party cloudy skies, calmer winds, and highs near 60. Clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon as another front approaches Sunday night into Monday. This front is expected to squeeze out a few showers Sunday night into Monday.

Rain that lingers into Monday will clear out by Tuesday. Highs on Monday will remain near 60. All models keep us dry past Monday next week. Lows will be in the 30s most mornings next week. Highs will vary a little, but in general should be within 5 degrees of 60 most afternoons. There is also a slight warmer warming trend as we finish off next week. Keep it here for updates.

