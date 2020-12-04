U.S. sees another record-breaking day in COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rising spread of coronavirus across the U.S. regularly broke records this past week, and on Thursday the country saw new records in almost every major metric.

First, the U.S. had 217,000 new cases Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s the most ever in one day.

In addition to that, there were almost 2,900 COVID-related deaths. That is also the highest number in one day.

And finally, COVID hospitalizations reached six figures for the first time, with more than 100,000 people in the hospital due to coronavirus infections, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Hospitalizations are trending up in the CSRA, as well.

As of Thursday, there were 46 COVID patients at Augusta University Health, 21 at Doctors Hospital and 56 at University Hospital. Aiken Regional had 18 patients last we heard on Tuesday.

