Update: Suspect’s photo released in Grovetown armed robbery

These photos of the suspected robber and his vehicle were released by the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers in Grovetown have released a photo of a man suspected of robbing a local store.

On Tuesday, officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety responded to La Guadalajara at 106 Harlem Grovetown Road in reference to an armed robbery.

After arriving, officers met with the store clerk, who stated that a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money.

The clerk described the man as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and wearing a white, gray and black camouflage hoodie, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

The robber then fled the scene in a late 1990s or early 2000s dark green Ford F-150 with three stickers on the rear window, black rims and gray or silver trim on the bottom.

If you have any information about the incident, call the department at 706-863-1212.

