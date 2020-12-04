UGA-Vanderbilt postponed on COVID-19 concerns
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For those UGA football fans looking to enjoy the Bulldogs on Saturday, the SEC says you’ll have to wait.
The SEC announced Friday that the UGA-Vanderbilt game is postponed due to Vandy falling below roster minimum requirements due to COVID-19.
As a result, UGA fans will have to wait until Dec. 19 for the game against Vandy. However, if Georgia qualifies for the SEC Championship game -- also scheduled for Dec. 19 -- the game will be declared a no-contest and UGA would play for the conference title instead.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.