UGA-Vanderbilt postponed on COVID-19 concerns

Uga, the Georgia mascot, sits near the sideline during the second half of Georgia's Sugar Bowl...
Uga, the Georgia mascot, sits near the sideline during the second half of Georgia's Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) (KY3)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For those UGA football fans looking to enjoy the Bulldogs on Saturday, the SEC says you’ll have to wait.

The SEC announced Friday that the UGA-Vanderbilt game is postponed due to Vandy falling below roster minimum requirements due to COVID-19.

As a result, UGA fans will have to wait until Dec. 19 for the game against Vandy. However, if Georgia qualifies for the SEC Championship game -- also scheduled for Dec. 19 -- the game will be declared a no-contest and UGA would play for the conference title instead.

