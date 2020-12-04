Advertisement

This woman took $166 in items from Walmart without paying, deputies say

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said this woman stole merchandise from a Walmart.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said this woman stole merchandise from a Walmart.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies released photos of a woman they said took her children and dog to Walmart and left without paying for all her items.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway, deputies said.

The woman selected a number of grocery items, clothes and toys, deputies said.

She paid for some of the groceries, but most of the items she passed around the register and bagged without paying, deputies said.

She left Walmart without paying for at least $166 in merchandise, according to deputies.

Anyone who recognizes her can contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | House fire under investigation as arson in Augusta

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia recount
Here’s what the recount uncovered in Richmond, Columbia counties
Stock graphic
Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge
Mitaiveon Tutt was killed in a gun accident.
‘This is all God’s plan’: Family, friends mourn Wilkes County teen shot last week
Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
Barbara Ann Grant
Driver charged in I-520 wreck that injured 3 last week

Latest News

Lake Olmstead
Dredging will limit use of Lake Olmstead for months
Roman McConn is back to help some furry friends this holiday season through his organization...
This boy’s local pet project could use some help
Night of a Thousand Lights was Dec. 3, 2020, in Aiken.
Christmas spirit shines with these events across the CSRA
Crews dispatched to structure fire in Jackson