This woman took $166 in items from Walmart without paying, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies released photos of a woman they said took her children and dog to Walmart and left without paying for all her items.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway, deputies said.

The woman selected a number of grocery items, clothes and toys, deputies said.

She paid for some of the groceries, but most of the items she passed around the register and bagged without paying, deputies said.

She left Walmart without paying for at least $166 in merchandise, according to deputies.

Anyone who recognizes her can contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

