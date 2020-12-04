Advertisement

This boy’s local pet project could use some help

Roman McConn is back to help some furry friends this holiday season through his organization...
Roman McConn is back to help some furry friends this holiday season through his organization Project Freedom Ride.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal advocate Roman McConn is back to help some furry friends this holiday season.

Through his organization Project Freedom Ride, he collected donations ranging from dog and cat food to treats and toys.

All are going to the Washington-Wilkes animal shelter.

He says everyone should still give what they can to help out.

“But this is one thing I want to be a little greedy about. Well not a little greedy, a lot greedy. I want everything off that wish list for our Christmas at the Shelter with the Washington-Wilkes animal shelter. So we really need you to donate,” he said.

There are still dozens of items on that Christmas wish list. if you want to donate, Project Freedom Ride posted the list on its Facebook page.

MORE | Christmas spirit shines with these events across the CSRA

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia recount
Here’s what the recount uncovered in Richmond, Columbia counties
Stock graphic
Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge
Mitaiveon Tutt was killed in a gun accident.
‘This is all God’s plan’: Family, friends mourn Wilkes County teen shot last week
Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
Barbara Ann Grant
Driver charged in I-520 wreck that injured 3 last week

Latest News

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said this woman stole merchandise from a Walmart.
This woman took $166 in items from Walmart without paying, deputies say
Lake Olmstead
Dredging will limit use of Lake Olmstead for months
Night of a Thousand Lights was Dec. 3, 2020, in Aiken.
Christmas spirit shines with these events across the CSRA
Crews dispatched to structure fire in Jackson