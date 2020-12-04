This boy’s local pet project could use some help

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal advocate Roman McConn is back to help some furry friends this holiday season.

Through his organization Project Freedom Ride, he collected donations ranging from dog and cat food to treats and toys.

All are going to the Washington-Wilkes animal shelter.

He says everyone should still give what they can to help out.

“But this is one thing I want to be a little greedy about. Well not a little greedy, a lot greedy. I want everything off that wish list for our Christmas at the Shelter with the Washington-Wilkes animal shelter. So we really need you to donate,” he said.

There are still dozens of items on that Christmas wish list. if you want to donate, Project Freedom Ride posted the list on its Facebook page.

