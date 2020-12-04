SRS employees donate 2,500 toys, help local students explore careers

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s some of the latest news out of the Savannah River Site, which spans 310 square miles in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties and employs more than 11,000 people.

Showing the holiday spirit

Savannah River Site employees came together to help make Christmas better for some families.

As part of an annual tradition that benefits less fortunate children in the Central Savannah River Area, the contractors at SRS have partnered with the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree programs.

On Thursday, the employees donated more than 2,500 toys for the campaigns.

Since 1991, they’ve donated more than 400,000 since 1991.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Savannah River Remediation and Centerra provided corporate checks to further add to the success of this year’s toy drive.

Students, staff and STEM

Students in the CSRA are becoming pen pals with SRS employees in a new career exploration program.

To date, 74 teachers and academic officials from local schools have enrolled in the pilot program in which K-12 grade students send letters via email to the SRS experts to learn about science, technology, engineering and math careers.

Students in the STEM Lab at Diamond Lakes Elementary in Augusta have been exchanging information with SRS chemical engineer Joel Maul and electrical engineer Pamela Finklin.

Joel Maul talks with students at Diamond Lakes Elementary School during a special visit after several weeks of correspondence with the students. (WRDW)

“There’s little doubt that the ongoing correspondence is already creating a mentoring relationship between the students at Diamond Lakes and our SRS engineers,” said program coordinator Taylor Rice, who works with the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions education outreach division. “It’s been exciting for me to read the letters as well and see the enthusiasm they are generating.”

Diamond Lakes Principal Lashantel Pinckney expressed her appreciation for the partnership.

“Our district is truly appreciative of the efforts made by SRNS Education Outreach to think outside the box during the pandemic and to remain engaged in the business of educating and preparing students for their future,” Pinckney said.

Latest COVID-19 cases

As part of a twice-weekly update, SRS spokeswoman Amy R. Boyette announced that as of Friday morning, 79 Savannah River Site employees were quarantined with COVID-19.

