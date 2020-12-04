SC man accused of murdering 72-year-old woman during argument about feral cats

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police say a man shot a 72-year-old woman in the face behind a Lexington shopping center during an argument about feral cats.

Sean Malahy, 49, of Lexington, now faces a murder charge.

Police say Malahy was still at the scene of the shooting and had a handgun when officers responded to the Town Square shopping center on Thursday evening.

Judy Burnett, 72, of Gilbert, had been shot in the face and died a short time later.

Malahy was immediately taken into custody.

Investigators say Burnett and Malahy were arguing about feeding cats that live on the streets around the shopping center. The two got into a physical fight just before the shooting.

Police discovered the two had known each other for several years and had an ongoing disagreement about the feeding, trapping, and releasing of feral cats in the area.

Malahy is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s being held in the Lexington Detention Center and will face a judge for a bond hearing on Friday at 3 p.m.

WIS will be there and share updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.