Advertisement

SC man accused of murdering 72-year-old woman during argument about feral cats

Sean Malahy, 49, of Lexington, now faces a murder charge. (Source: Lexington County Detention...
Sean Malahy, 49, of Lexington, now faces a murder charge. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)(Lexington County Detention Center)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police say a man shot a 72-year-old woman in the face behind a Lexington shopping center during an argument about feral cats.

Sean Malahy, 49, of Lexington, now faces a murder charge.

Police say Malahy was still at the scene of the shooting and had a handgun when officers responded to the Town Square shopping center on Thursday evening.

Judy Burnett, 72, of Gilbert, had been shot in the face and died a short time later.

Malahy was immediately taken into custody.

Investigators say Burnett and Malahy were arguing about feeding cats that live on the streets around the shopping center. The two got into a physical fight just before the shooting.

Police discovered the two had known each other for several years and had an ongoing disagreement about the feeding, trapping, and releasing of feral cats in the area.

Malahy is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s being held in the Lexington Detention Center and will face a judge for a bond hearing on Friday at 3 p.m.

WIS will be there and share updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia recount
Here’s what the recount uncovered in Richmond, Columbia counties
Stock graphic
Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge
Mitaiveon Tutt was killed in a gun accident.
‘This is all God’s plan’: Family, friends mourn Wilkes County teen shot last week
Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
From left: Brandon Keathley and Jared Williams.
Incoming DA to recuse himself in deputy assault case

Latest News

Election
Giuliani in Georgia over Trump election dispute
Young animal activist's latest project, plus other pet news
Young animal activist's latest project, plus other pet news
See the thousands of toys donated by SRS employees
See the thousands of toys donated by SRS employees
Season
Signs of the season: Christmas events in the CSRA