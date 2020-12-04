Advertisement

Orangeburg Co. School District postpones athletic events due to COVID-19

Orangeburg County School District office((Source: WIS))
By Emery Glover
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg County School District have announced all athletic practices and games this week involving schools within the district have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The decision, according to the district’s website, was made Thursday afternoon in collaboration with athletic directors, principals, and other leaders within the district.

The website noted that several student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. However, those players along with their teammates and coaches have been asked to quarantine.

OCSD will announce when practices and games can resume.

