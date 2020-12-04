Non-profits see a world of work ahead during pandemic-stricken holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, help for families who need it during the holidays is a whole new beast.

We asked some of our local organizations, and they’re already helping out in big ways.

The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and the United Way are all expecting to help more people than they did last year. Altogether, they’ll likely end up helping close to 60,000 people in our community.

“We are definitely seeing new waves of people that are underemployed or who are medically fragile, and who are fearful to go out and shop,” Amy Breitmann with Golden Harvest said.

Breitmann says there are more families reaching out for help this holiday season than ever before. It’s not coming at a good time for their organization. This is the last day National Guard troops will be able to help their efforts.

“They have helped us completely pivot how we get food to people,” Breitmann said.

They say it’s been life-saving work, but now orders are changing and Golden Harvest has to find temporary workers to help. They’re used to 1,100 volunteers a month.

“A lot of that work is going to fall back on our team, which already -- I mean -- we worked really, really hard for eight months,” Breitmann said.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program also isn’t immune to the impacts of this virus.

“We are seeing a decrease in our donations, and we don’t have as many people volunteering,” Maj. Douglas McClure with the Salvation Army said.

McClure says they’ve even created online kettle giving and are doing a video game tournament to raise money.

They’ve been at capacity at their shelter for months, and their angel tree program is serving more kids.

“This year we are helping about 800 or 900 children through our angel tree program,” McClure said. “That’s actually up about 100 or 150 kids from last year.”

Toys for Tots says they’re almost to the number of kids they supported last year already and they’ve lost 150 drop-off locations. The United Way’s empty stocking fund is up 200 applicants this year. But all these nonprofits say they are finding ways to make it work. Every act of generosity is an opportunity to bring change.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Breitmann said.

