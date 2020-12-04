Local Teen Center hopes to keep kids out of crime in the CSRA

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a brief wave of violent crime across the CSRA, a local center is developing programs to lead kids down the right path.

“So, we take it upon our responsibility to show them that exposure and what it means again to move forward in their dreams and their passion,” Christopher Emmanuel, Teen Center Director, said.

According to the National Gang Center, two out of five gang members are under the age of 18. And for people like Christopher, a recent spike in community violence reminds him why he does what he does.

“...This is nothing new. This has been going on,” he said. “And often we see people try to jump up and ‘Hey, this is what we need to do’ when it’s time. We have to be more proactive than reactive so that we can create sustainable change.”

The Second Baptist Church Teen After School Center provides educational and development opportunities to more than 100 kids.

The center exposes kids to career options, provides mentorship, community education and one-on-one sessions: all to help them make good decisions as they grow.

And Christopher believes center’s like this help steer teens from the trouble that may be in thier communities.

“They see the change, and they want to be the change. And they’re changing every single day. On the way they speak, the way they carry themselves. They know what it means that take responsibility for their actions for who they are,” he said.

He says helping teens now, helps build a better community for the future.

“...We already know what the problem is, you know, let’s focus on the solution,” he said.

If you would like to get more information about the center or speak with someone from the center, please email sbcteencenter@gmail.com.

