Kids can still visit Santa this year, but there are some COVID restrictions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Santa is no stranger to holiday season magic, but pictures this year with him involve a little bit of lighting and angle magic, too. Don’t forget the plexiglass.

The plastic shield is just one of many things stores are doing to keep your family -- and Santa -- safe this year.

You’ve heard about Elf on a Shelf, but how about Santa in good health?

This year, Santa is making visits though a giant plastic barrier, but the people at Cabela’s have another name for it.

“So one of the things we’ve done is the Magic Santa Shield,” a Cabela’s employee said.

Santa’s helpers are geared up with candy canes and disinfectant.

“We have our sanitation squad, who comes in after every kid and family, and they wipe down and sanitize and clean the structures in between each event,” the employee said.

Before you get a chance to plead your case with Mr. Claus, you’ll have to get your temperature checked.

Once you’re in the clear, the pictures and the experience at Cabela’s are free of charge

They aren’t only place with a similar wonderland. The Augusta Mall says Santa is behind plexiglass there, too, and they’re also offering virtual Santa visits from the comfort of your own home.

While some kids may be a little confused by the Magic Shield, others are happy that mom and dad didn’t force them too close to the big guy this year.

“I think he would have gone and sat on his lap,” one mother said. “I think this year, as close as she was gonna get was what she did. We have some very special personality pictures, but we also have good pictures and happy experiences instead of just blood-curdling screaming.”

Reservations for Santa at the mall, Cabela’s, and virtually are online.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.