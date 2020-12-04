Judge seeks to ‘preserve’ Augusta Judicial Circuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Columbia County officials voted unanimously to separate themselves and go it alone when it comes to legal matters, one judge is looking to keep the band together.

Judge Carl Brown is forming a group called the “Committee to Preserve the Augusta Judicial Circuit” with hopes of keeping the Richmond, Columbia, and Burke circuit as one unit. Right now, one district attorney serves all three counties.

Columbia County’s vote essentially asks the state legislature to approve of their county as a single-county judicial circuit.

According to Columbia County officials, their plan would save the county $1 million a year and would make logistical sense as their county is one of the largest in the state without its own judicial circuit.

Columbia County’s resolution will still have to be considered at the state level and go through the Judiciary Committee during this next session.

