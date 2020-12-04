IRONMAN agrees to multi-year contract for triathlon through 2025

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The IRONMAN Group, in partnership with Augusta Sports Council (ASC), has agreed to extend their partnership with the continuation of the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon.

The triathlon, which is historically one of the largest IRONMAN 70.3 events in North America, draws thousands from around the world to participate each year.

The athletes begin their journey with a 1.2-mile downriver swim in the Savannah River, a 56-mile bike through South Augusta and a flat 13.1-mile run ending in vibrant downtown Augusta.

“For over a decade, Augusta has continued to be one of the most popular destinations on the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit. The tremendous support the event receives from the entire community showcases the city of Augusta’s desire to be a true sporting destination that also embraces the IRONMAN spirit,” Elizabeth O’Brien, Managing Director North America for The IRONMAN Group said in the release.

The ASC estimates a total economic impact value of over $30 million with 38,000 registered athletes between 2009-2019. And the IRONMAN Foundation has distributed over $185,000 in charitable giveback to non-profit initiatives and groups in the greater Augusta area.

“Hosting IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta provides us with the opportunity to showcase Augusta, Georgia as a sports destination throughout the country and globally,” Bob Evans, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Augusta Sports Council said in the release.

The next edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta is scheduled to take place on September 26, 2021.

