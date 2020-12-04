Advertisement

Georgia Republicans seek mail-in ballot changes after Biden win

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican officials in Georgia are floating additional requirements for the state’s vote-by-mail process — despite no evidence of systemic fraud.

The push also comes after scathing criticism from President Donald Trump about how officials handled the November election. A record number of absentee ballots helped deliver a narrow presidential victory for Democrat Joe Biden in the state.

Both Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have expressed support for requiring a photo ID for absentee voting.

The idea is also backed by several members of the state Legislature.

Some Democrats and voting rights activists are pushing back, saying it’s a targeted effort to make it harder to vote.

MORE | Georgia election officials investigate illegal voting plot

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia recount
Here’s what the recount uncovered in Richmond, Columbia counties
Stock graphic
Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge
Mitaiveon Tutt was killed in a gun accident.
‘This is all God’s plan’: Family, friends mourn Wilkes County teen shot last week
Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
Barbara Ann Grant
Driver charged in I-520 wreck that injured 3 last week

Latest News

COVID-19 in the U.S.
U.S. sees another record-breaking day in COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA
Teen center hopes to curb community violence
Teen center hopes to keep kids out of crime in CSRA
Teen center hopes to curb community violence
Teen center hopes to curb community violence