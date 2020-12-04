Georgia investigating Florida lawyer’s possible steps to vote illegally

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating after a Florida lawyer was caught on video saying he planned to move to Georgia, register to vote, and cast a ballot in the Senate runoffs.

“Make no mistake, individuals who attempt to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Secretary Brad Raffensperger. “Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jailtime and hefty fines. They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished.”

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Florida Attorney Bill Price said he was moving to Georgia and moving in with his brother in order to register to vote and cast a ballot in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. Price made the claims during a Nov. 7 speech to the Bay County Florida Republican Party.

The Secretary of State’s Office states Price exhorted those in attendance to be “his roommate in Georgia” and also register to vote fraudulently in the state.

According to a report by WSB in Atlanta, Price said he made the statements as a joke.

However, the Secretary of State’s Office says that Price did attempt to register to vote in Georgia, but his registration is still in pending status.

Secretary Raffensperger has issued warnings in the past against individuals looking to move to Georgia solely to cast ballots in the Senate runoffs. Raffensperger recently announced investigations into third-party organizations soliciting registrations from dead or out-of-state voters.

He has also warned that groups that are looking to help others move to Georgia to vote fraudulently could possibly be prosecuted as well.

