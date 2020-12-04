Georgia and South Carolina report record high daily COVID-19 case numbers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen a record-high increase of COVID-19 cases on both sides of the river today.

In Georgia, the Department of Public Health reports 5,023 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 more deaths, and 212 more hospitalizations.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 438,300, with 8,922 deaths. The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is 35,783.

Over in South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 2,470 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 29 more deaths.

This brings the total number of people with confirmed cases to 210,995 and confirmed deaths to 4,175 in the state.

The 5,023 new cases in the Peach State and 2,470 new cases in the Palmetto State were both record highs reported in a single day (Dec. 4) since the pandemic began.

Click here to find a COVID-19 testing site in South Carolina.

Click here to find a COVID-19 testing site in Georgia.

