Exercise at Fort Gordon could affect access on post

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some activities Saturday at Fort Gordon could cause delays at the gates and other issues.

The Army post will be conducting a scheduled force-protection exercise.

“Please plan accordingly for possible temporary gate closures and limited access to facilities,” the post said in an advisory Friday about the exercise.

Trees for Troops

Also Saturday, Fort Gordon will be holding Trees for Troops starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Command Support Center parking lot, 271 Heritage Park Lane.

The Trees for Troops Christmas tree giveaway is for all active-duty service members and Department of Defense ID card holders. Active-duty E-1 through E-5 personnel will have priority for the first hour. Defense Department ID card holders may receive a tree after 11 a.m., or while the supply lasts.

All participants must wear a facial covering and practice physical distancing.

