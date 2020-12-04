Dredging will limit use of Lake Olmstead for months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recreational use of Lake Olmstead will be limited for almost a whole year.

Augusta’s engineering department is about to start working to improve the look of the lake and its water levels.

Crews will be using heavy machinery to dredge out mud, weeds and trash from the lake.

The project is expected to limit recreational use of the lake until almost next Halloween.

