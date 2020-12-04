DHEC offers free COVID-19 testing at UofSC Aiken campus

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing free COVID-19 testing to residents of the greater Aiken community.

The testing site is drive-through style and is located on the grounds of the University of South Carolina Aiken Convocation Center, at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, SC 29829.

This free, saliva COVID-19 testing occurs every day of the week except Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. by Rapid Reliable Testing.

You can preregister for this free testing at rrtesting.com/uscaaiken. If you do so, it will save you time, and you will be able to track your test results, which should be available withing 24 to 48 hours after testing.

No insurance card needed, however you do need a driver’s license or UofSC Aiken ID.

