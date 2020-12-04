Deputies investigating possible shooting in North Augusta
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting near the CVS pharmacy on Groves Blvd in North Augusta.
Deputies tell us a shot was fired by an unidentified suspect through a car.
One person was injured, however, it is unclear if it was from glass shattering or being grazed by a bullet. The victim was not transported to the hospital.
The suspect is still on the run. A description cannot be given at this time.
This incident under investigation. The scene is also still active.
We will have more on this as updates develop.
