Deputies investigating possible shooting in North Augusta

A suspect is on the run after a shooting in North Augusta.
A suspect is on the run after a shooting in North Augusta.(MGN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting near the CVS pharmacy on Groves Blvd in North Augusta.

Deputies tell us a shot was fired by an unidentified suspect through a car.

One person was injured, however, it is unclear if it was from glass shattering or being grazed by a bullet. The victim was not transported to the hospital.

The suspect is still on the run. A description cannot be given at this time.

This incident under investigation. The scene is also still active.

We will have more on this as updates develop.

