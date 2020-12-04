Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of low pressure and cold front will move through the region this evening bringing widespread rain to the CSRA. Rain totals look to be less than half an inch for most of the CSRA. Rain is expected to clear east of the CSRA by around midnight tonight. It will be breezy as this system moves through. Sustained winds between 12-18 mph are likely between 7 PM this evening through 7 AM Saturday morning. Lake wind advisories are in effect through 7 AM Saturday for the potential of gusts up to and over 30 mph.

Wind Advisory (WRDW)

We are expected to be dry by daybreak Saturday as the system continues moving off to the northeast. Low temperatures early Saturday are expected to be near 40. Winds do look a little breezy on Saturday behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph overnight into early Saturday and then decreasing to 8-12 in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday won’t be too far from normal and should reach the low 60s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Skies will be clear and winds will calm overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Lows Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to low 30s. Sunday should be a beautiful day with mostly sunny to party cloudy skies, calmer winds, and highs near 60. Clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon as another front approaches Sunday night into Monday. This front is expected to squeeze out a few showers Sunday night into Monday.

Rain that lingers into Monday will clear out by Tuesday. Highs on Monday will remain near 60. All models keep us dry past Monday next week. Lows will be in the 30s most mornings next week. Highs will vary a little, but in general should be within 5 degrees of 60 most afternoons.

