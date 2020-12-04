Advertisement

Crews dispatched to structure fire in Jackson

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders rushed early Friday to a structure fire in Jackson.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Charles Street.

The site was described as a “trailer” with a fire that was already well underway when it was reported. It wasn’t clear whether the fire was in the mobile home that’s at that address or in a recreational vehicle or other type of trailer.

Arriving crews reported heavy smoke.

