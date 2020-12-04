Christmas spirit shines with these events across the CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christmas spirit lit up downtown Aiken on Thursday night, and if you missed it, there’s a weekend of holiday events planned across the CSRA.

For the Night of a Thousand Lights, businesses took a little break from the stress of the pandemic to celebrate the holiday season and give people a festive night out. Some people decorated their cars, while businesses put out their own trees. All the lights and displays are still up.

Also in Aiken, the fourth annual Festival of Trees kicks off Friday at 4 p.m., when members of the public can see trees at the visitor center and vote on their favorite. Then the Aiken Christmas tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. on Newberry Street.

Other holiday events

On Friday, a holiday farmers market will bring fresh produce to the Laney Walker neighborhood from 3-6 p.m. at 850 Laney Walker Blvd.

In McCormick County on Friday, kids can get their photos taken with Santa at the Lake Thurmond RV Park. There will be two sessions, from 1-3 and from 4-6 p.m.

Grovetown is holding its Christmas parade and festival on Saturday. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., traveling down Horizon South Parkway, turning right onto Wrightsboro Road and ending at Robinson Avenue and Wrightsboro Road. The festival will be from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Park Community Center with bands, crafts, food and a visit from Santa.

Saturday is the in-person sign-up day for the annual James Brown toy giveaway. It’s only for senior citizens and people without internet access. It will be at the James Brown Arena parking lot from 9-11 a.m., with masks required. The toy giveaway will be Dec. 19.

On Sunday, Edgefield is holding its 47th annual Christmas parade. It will start at 3 p.m. and go through downtown.

On Sunday, the Columbia County Christmas parade will begin at 3:30 p.m., routing around the Evans Town Center Complex and ending at Evans Towne Center Park. Santa will light the tree in front of the park stage at about 7 p.m.

