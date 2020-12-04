Advertisement

Augusta University 2020 commencement goes virtual in the end

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In light of current health and safety concerns, officials with Augusta University have decided to continue with virtual commencement ceremonies.

The university previously announced it would host in-person commencement ceremonies this coming Friday, Dec. 11. However, now guests will not be allowed at the ceremonies.

Live webcasts of the ceremonies can be found online. You can also find detailed information about the ceremony times here.

