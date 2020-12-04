Advertisement

Aiken County schools invite you to apply for bus positions

The Aiken County Public School District has an amazing opportunity coming up for people who are...
The Aiken County Public School District has an amazing opportunity coming up for people who are interested in becoming a bus monitor or bus driver.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District has an amazing opportunity coming up for people who are interested in becoming a bus monitor or bus driver.

This upcoming winter, the district will have a hiring event at the District office located at 1000 Brookhaven Dr. Aiken, SC 29803. The date of the event will be released at a later time.

Interested applicants must complete an application prior to the event. Staff will review the applications and then contact each individual with an invitation to the hiring event.

Click here for a link to the ACPSD Bus Application.

