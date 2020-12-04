Advertisement

Adopt a new furry friend in ‘Pick Me!’ SC Winter Holiday Event

Meet Becca! She's a tri-colored Torbie (Tabby/Tortoiseshell mix) kitten.
Meet Becca! She's a tri-colored Torbie (Tabby/Tortoiseshell mix) kitten.(Source: FOTAS)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Dec. 4 through Dec. 12, adoptions at the Aiken County Shelter will be waived for some pets and discounted for others.

In partnership with other organizations likes Petco stories and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS), they are hoping to adopt 1,500 animals during this time period.

Due to the coronavirus crisis and restrictions, adoptions are being done by appointment. To schedule an adoption appointment, please call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537, option #5 or email FOTAS at info@fotasaiken.org. The County Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

To see the pets available before making an appointment, please go to FOTASAiken.org.

All adoptions are completed curbside. Pick Me! SC is also offering free ‘Pick Me! SC’ masks to the first 20 adopters.

