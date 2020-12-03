‘...this is all God’s plan’ Family, friends mourn Wilkes Co. teen shot last week

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of Mitaiveon Tutt’s friends created a vigil that sits right next to his home on Schooll Street. His sudden and unexpected death is leaving his family and friends calling for change.

The candles are still burning to remember the life of Mitaiveon.

“I’m going to miss my precious baby. I’m going to miss everything about him,” his aunt, Gloria Tutt, said.

The 15-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by a 16-year-old handling a firearm at a home on Riverside Drive last Wednesday. He died three days later at AUMC in Augusta.

“I just can’t bear the thought of being without him,” Tutt said.

Now family and friends are left with just a memory.

“I think about it every day, every minute, every hour. I miss him so much. I know that God makes no mistake. So I know this is all God’s plan,” Tutt said.

And just ten minutes down the road, another teenager was involved in a shooting on Hendry lane. Someone fired multiple rounds into 18-year-old Malik Wheeler’s home, hitting him in the leg.

It’s these incidents that have loved ones now pleading for the guns to be put down.

“It’s got to stop. I don’t know where these babies are getting these guns from, but they don’t know what they’re doing,” Tutt said. “They need to have people to look up to, to tell them that it’s wrong and to stop.”

Mitaiveon’s smile was contagious just like his passion for sports and riding 4-wheelers. His family says he was everyone’s friend.

“He had grown into a lot of people’s hearts and when I hear people talk about him, they, they talk about how respectful he was and the beautiful smile he carried. He was a very respectful young man,” Tutt said.

There will be a balloon release on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. to honor the life of Mitaiveon.

