Advertisement

Students sue Georgia’s university system over tuition, fees

(Source: University System of Georgia)
(Source: University System of Georgia)(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Students who took online classes at the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology due to the pandemic are now seeking a return of some tuition and fees.

The students filed two class-action lawsuits this week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. They say they didn’t get the full educational experience they anticipated when they paid their tuition and fees.

A representative of the University System of Georgia says the institution does not discuss pending litigation and declined comment. The system oversees operations at the two schools and Georgia’s other public colleges and universities and is a defendant in the lawsuits.

The lawsuits are similar to others which have been filed against colleges and universities across the nation.

Most Read

Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
This was the scene of a crash involving two big-rigs that shut down eastbound Interstate 20...
Crash with 18-wheelers closes eastbound I-20 near Appling-Harlem Road
police
Two killed, two injured in separate Wilkes County incidents
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James is resigning, News 12 has learned.
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James resigning
Deputy Brandon Keathley turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday.
RCSO deputy arrested following indictment in assault on another deputy

Latest News

What is being done to protect the election
What is being done to protect against voter fraud in the 2020 election?
What is being done to protect the election
What is being done to protect the election
Tragedy strikes Washington-Wilkes County
‘...this is all God’s plan’ Family, friends mourn Wilkes Co. teen shot last week
Tragedy strikes Washington-Wilkes County
Tragedy strikes Washington-Wilkes County