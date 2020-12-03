Advertisement

Pough gets one-year extension to coach South Carolina State football

South Carolina State gave head football coach Buddy Pough a one-year extension on Wednesday...
South Carolina State gave head football coach Buddy Pough a one-year extension on Wednesday (Source: Live 5 News)(WRDW)
By Emery Glover
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State has announced a one-year extension for Bulldogs head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough.

The extension was approved by the SC State Board of Trustees on Wednesday.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Coach Pough,” said SC State athletics director Stacy Danley said. “I am happy with the direction the program is going and look forward to the team competing this spring and in the fall.”

With the extension, Pough will remain under contract with the university until Dec. 31, 2021. Prior to the extension, Pough’s contract was set to expire at the end of the calendar year.

“I appreciate the confidence the board, the president and Mr. Danley have demonstrated in me and my staff,” Pough said of the extension. “I’m just looking forward to getting back on the field. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long time since we have had the opportunity to play.”

Pough ended the 2019 campaign as the football program’s all-time wins leader. A 24-10 win over Morgan State in October 2019 gave Pough the record, which was once held by former head coach Willie Jeffries.

Pough now has 133 wins at SC State and will look to extend that mark as he enters his 19th season with the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are slated to open play in the spring on February 27, 2021, against North Carolina Central.

