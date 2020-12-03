New wave of COVID-19 cases continues to batter Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia continues to be in the “red zone” for new cases of COVID-19, according to the latest White House coronavirus task force report.

While it shows new cases and positive tests are holding pretty stable, there’s been a high plateau of community spread in 70 of Georgia’s counties, according to the task force.

On Wednesday, Georgia saw the highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since August, with more than 4,000.

This came as Gov. Brian Kemp met with health care officials for the second day in a row.

Kemp says his office is monitoring the rise, and that there’s also an increase in cases in nursing homes and hospitalizations.

Hospital leaders told Kemp they’re seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, but they don’t appear as gravely ill as those who were hospitalized in earlier waves.

Thus far, the number of people in hospitals has not approached July and August. But strain is beginning to show for some hospitals. Six of the state’s 14 hospital regions report more than 90% of their intensive-care beds are full. Hospital leaders say they’re also struggling to hire nurses.

Kemp says he’s hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine can be shipped to the state soon. Food and Drug Administration officials will meet Dec. 10. Kemp says we can expect to see shipments a few days after that.

Also in the news ...

The U.S. on Tuesday recorded the second highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began, with nearly 2,600 deaths. The overall death toll is now over 270,000.

Nursing homes in the U.S. have hit another peak in COVID-19 cases. Officials looked at a two-month period beginning in mid-September and found there was a 177 percent rise in new weekly nursing home cases nationwide. They also saw a rise in COVID-releated deaths in nursing homes.

