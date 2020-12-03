McDuffie Co. Schools to expand in-person learning in 2021
MCDUFFIE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Based on the current public health data, the McDuffie County School System plans to expand in-person instruction for PK-12th grade face-to-face students.
Students will go to in-person learning for five days per week at the start of the second semester, beginning January 5, 2021.
Schools will observe student holidays as scheduled on January 4 and January 18. The district will also offer a Learn from home option during second semester.
Requests to change instructional models for second semester
All McDuffie County schools will accept instructional model change requests for the second semester December 7-10, 2020. During this time, parents can request to change from the virtual/Learn from Home model to face-to-face learning or vice versa.
If you would like to request a change of your student’s instructional model, please contact your school’s assistant principal listed below:
Maxwell Elementary
Keturah Hoskins
706-986-4800
Thomson Elementary
Jamie Maddox
706-986-4700
Norris Elementary
Patricia Stripling
706-986-4400
Dearing Elementary
Sonya Thomas
706-986-4900
Thomson-McDuffie Middle
Renee Askew
706-986-4300
Thomson High
Sonya Strong
706-986-4200
McDuffie Achievement Center
Angie Roberts
706-986-4070
The school system says the commitment to the Learn from Home model is for one nine weeks for grades PK-8 (ending March 10, 2021) and one semester for grades 9-12 (ending May 21, 2021). Instructional model changes cannot be made during this commitment.
When you request a change for your student’s instructional model, the school may ask you to provide your student’s transportation method (bus or car rider) and whether technology is needed.
Instructional model formats
Pupils must participate in instruction and submit assignments regardless of the instructional model selected.
Students who opted for the Learn from Home instructional model will continue to engage in virtual learning five days per week, Monday through Friday, through the ends of their commitments.
Information about the Learn from Home expectations is found on the system website at www.mcduffie.k12.ga.us.
Wi-Fi/Internet access
The system has established multiple Wi-Fi access points, located in system vehicles, throughout the county for students. A list of these access points is found on the McDuffie School System website.
Meals
Schools will serve meals to face-to-face students during normal breakfast and lunch hours.
All schools will serve as grab-and-go meal sites for pick-up by Learn from Home students or parents at the times listed on the system website. There will be no meal delivery on Fridays.
Future plans for reopening
The McDuffie County School System will re-evaluate the public health data on January 19, 2021, to determine if the district can continue in the five-day face-to-face instructional model. However, if changes are necessary prior to this date, parents will be notified as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.