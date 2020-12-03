Advertisement

Liberty, Chanticleers matchup canceled due to COVID issues

Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate...
Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate after Marable scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Kieu)(Paul Kieu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Top 25 matchup between Coastal Carolina and Liberty on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The Flames announced Thursday that they are pausing football activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game was expected to be a showdown between  two programs that have taken more advantage of this unusual college football season.

Both programs managed to crack the Top 25 for the first time in program history. But now that their matchup has been derailed the No. 14 Chanticleers will take on BYU while the No. 25 Flames’ regular season has come to an end.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the subjects pictured above took over $200 worth of Walmart merchandise without...
Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merchandise
This was the scene of a crash involving two big-rigs that shut down eastbound Interstate 20...
Crash with 18-wheelers closes eastbound I-20 near Appling-Harlem Road
police
Two killed, two injured in separate Wilkes County incidents
Stock graphic
Crash injures 1 on icy, fog-shrouded Columbia County bridge
Mitaiveon Tutt was killed in a gun accident.
‘This is all God’s plan’: Family, friends mourn Wilkes County teen shot last week

Latest News

Josh Brooks hopes to remove interim from Georgia AD title
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game...
Anything goes, from one day to the next, in wacky Big Ten
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Atlanta in the running for 2026 World Cup
South Carolina State gave head football coach Buddy Pough a one-year extension on Wednesday...
Pough gets one-year extension to coach South Carolina State football