Josh Brooks hopes to remove interim from Georgia AD title

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Josh Brooks is getting a shot as Georgia’s interim athletic director. He hopes it will become a permanent job. The 40-year-old Brooks is set to take over one of the nation’s most successful athletic programs on Jan. 1 after the retirement of Greg McGarity, who guided the department for the past decade.

Even though other candidates may have more experience, Brooks made it clear that he hopes to remove the interim from his title.  

Before returning for a second stint at Georgia in 2016, Brooks served as athletic director at Millsaps College, an NCAA Division III school in Jackson, Mississippi.

