Jags win opening game over Lander 87-72

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Playing PBC rival Lander University on Wednesday night, the Augusta University men’s basketball team won a 87-72 game in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The match-up marks the first of four games between the Jaguars and the Bearcats for the year.

Lander ended the game going 10-for-26 from the arc while Augusta went 5-for -15. The rebound battle went to the Jaguars 34-23, but the teams were virtually even in the paint. Augusta capitalized on points off turnover to eventually propel them to the win.

Augusta was paced by junior Darren Lucas-White with a game high 22 points. He also added rebounds on the night. Miguel Arnold and Tyshaun Crawford both added 16 points to contribute to the win.

Lander’s Deon Berrien had 19, Jermaine Patterson had 18, and Sidney Robinson had 11.

Augusta jumped out to an early 10-5 lead. Made three pointers and a huge offensive spurt by the Bearcats sent the home team to the locker room at halftime down 43-25.

After overcoming a double digit deficit at the beginning of the second half, a made tip-in by Lee Flenor gave the Jaguars a 46-45 advantage with 15 minutes left to go in the second half. A layup by Tyshaun Crawford with 9:10 left on the clock extended the Jaguar lead to 57-50. A steal by Darren Lucas-White with 10 seconds on the clock solidified the 1st Jaguar win of the season.

Augusta sees its next action on Wednesday December 9th at Newberry College for a 3:00pm game. Live stat and streaming info can be found here at Augustajags.com

