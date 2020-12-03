Is it safe for you to visit loved ones in nursing home during the holidays?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As cases and hospitalizations both rise across the country, you may be worried about loved ones in nursing homes right now.

You may have plans to see them for the holidays, but there are rules you have to follow on both sides of the river.

Nationwide, Kaiser and AARP estimate 40 percent of all pandemic deaths are coming from nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

That’s a lot to consider when you’re making what seems like an impossible choice this holiday.

“What we need to know about nursing homes is they’re not prisons. People can leave, residents are free to leave if they’d like to go,” Brian Lee said. Lee is the executive director of Families for Better Care, an advocacy group for nursing home residents.

But how can you know what’s best for your loved ones?

We checked the recommendation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and found as long as your county has a positivity rate below 10 percent, the decision to visit your loved one or bring them home for the holidays is up to you and them.

“My recommendation is, it’s going to be up to the resident, it’s going to be up to them to make that final decision but they just want to be extremely careful in doing so,” Lee said.

To complicate your decision further, South Carolina and Georgia have different recommendations.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends all residents who leave must quarantine from everyone in the facility for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Public Health recommends considering different factors: like if the celebrations were inside longer than an hour or with more than five people. And if the visit is deemed safe enough, a 14-day quarantine may not be required.

“My concern is then, not too much the residents leaving, but what happens when they get back,” Lee said.

Georgia DPH recommends you consider if your care facility has enough PPE. According to AARP, 16 percent of nursing homes in Georgia didn’t even have a week’s supply back in October.

That’s plenty to consider in a pandemic when every individual decision carries so much weight.

“Try some way to see your loved one. Just to make sure they do so in a safe manner,” Lee said. “It’s going to keep everyone alive through this pandemic. We want to see these people beyond these holidays into next year once we get hopefully into some normalcy.”

