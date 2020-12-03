Incoming DA Jared Williams to recuse himself in RCSO deputy assault case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After current District Attorney Natalie Paine chose to pursue charges against a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy following a recommendation from the Grand Jury, incoming District Attorney Jared Williams says he’ll have to recuse himself from the case.

A statement from Williams says that since Deputy Brandon Keathley is currently being represented by The Hawk Firm. Williams, a member of the firm, has identified the case as a conflict for him.

As a result, another district attorney from around the state will be assigned to the case by the Attorney General’s office.

“This is the same procedure that was violated earlier this year in the Ahmaud Arbery case,” Williams said. “I take the ethics code very seriously. The DA has a tremendous amount of power in our criminal justice system. The only way to ensure that power is not abused is to have a District Attorney who is committed to justice, fairness, and the highest ethical integrity.”

Keathley was indicted earlier in the week on aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer charges following a recommendation from the Grand Jury.

The charges come following a February 2020 incident where investigators said Keathley struck fellow Deputy Nicholas Nunes in the head with a flashlight.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.